Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ferguson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ferguson by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($210.80) to £140 ($190.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.