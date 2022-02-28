Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, March 2nd

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) are going to split on Wednesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. Santa Cruz County Bank has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

