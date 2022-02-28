San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $7.00 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $340,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

