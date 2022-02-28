Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

