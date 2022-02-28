Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.69. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.