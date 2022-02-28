Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Stephen Albert Varga Sells 669 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SAFT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.72. 828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,649. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.32. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.