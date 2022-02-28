SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,342.00

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $40,342.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.42 or 0.99930455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

