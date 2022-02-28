Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Buys 16,268 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,672 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,584.56.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99.

On Friday, February 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $155,984.21.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,438 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,886.06.

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

RWAY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 85,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

