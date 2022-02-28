Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 94,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

