Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Outperform

Feb 28th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

