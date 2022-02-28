Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,413 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.76% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $65.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.24.

