Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.67 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

