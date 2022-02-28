Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Eventbrite worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 55.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

