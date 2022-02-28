Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 136,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.