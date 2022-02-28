Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 463,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 123,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.49 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.