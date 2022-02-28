Rover Group (ROVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Rover Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ROVR opened at $5.64 on Monday. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.
In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $362,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $669,458 over the last ninety days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
