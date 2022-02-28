Roth Capital Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair cut LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

