Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, upped their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$138.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.