Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises approximately 1.4% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Roku by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,547. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.09. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

