Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.18 or 0.06797110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.45 or 1.00081585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

