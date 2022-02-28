Robert E. Hughes Sells 1,888 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 207,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

