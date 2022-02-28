Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) vs. Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Financial Review

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.91 $10.47 million $0.95 8.21 Northeast Community Bancorp $57.50 million 3.48 $12.95 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riverview Bancorp.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.52% 1.30% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

