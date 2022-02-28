RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.88.

REI.UN stock opened at C$25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.54. The firm has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

