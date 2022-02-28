RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Head-To-Head Survey

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0.01% 12.55% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.18%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 3.60 -$129.57 million ($1.38) -9.56

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Capstead’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

