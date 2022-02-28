RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of RingCentral worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $127.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.06. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $390.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.