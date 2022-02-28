RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in RH were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $396.32 on Monday. RH has a 1-year low of $346.07 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.77.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

