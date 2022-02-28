Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

