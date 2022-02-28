Reviewing Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Carrier Global and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global 8.07% 28.50% 7.85% Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74%

This table compares Carrier Global and Johnson Controls International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $20.61 billion 1.90 $1.66 billion $1.87 24.19 Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.94 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.74

Carrier Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Johnson Controls International. Carrier Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carrier Global and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 0 10 8 0 2.44 Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73

Carrier Global currently has a consensus target price of $55.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $79.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Carrier Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carrier Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carrier Global pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carrier Global has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Carrier Global has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Carrier Global on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration products and services, including refrigeration and monitoring systems for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal, and rail; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential and building systems, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. Its other fire and security service offerings comprise audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. The company offers its products under the Autronica, Chubb, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; and Carrier, Automated Logic, BluEdge, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello brands. It sells its products directly to building contractors and owners, transportation companies and retail stores, and end customers, as well as indirectly through equity method investees, independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, manufacturers' representatives, and value-added resellers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

