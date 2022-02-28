Research Analysts Set Expectations for Clean Harbors, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the business services provider will earn $5.38 per share for the year.

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CLH stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $137,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $546,645 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

