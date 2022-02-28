Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Owl Rock Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

ORCC stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

