Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

TSE DRT opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.29. The company has a market cap of C$189.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

