Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

