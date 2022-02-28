Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.40% of Aytu Biopharma worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 2,969.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.39.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 102.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

