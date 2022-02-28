Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

