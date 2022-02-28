Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Meridian worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $35.52 on Monday. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Meridian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

