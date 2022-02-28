Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

