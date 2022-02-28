Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Maverix Metals worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

