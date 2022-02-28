Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives $48.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $20.55 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

