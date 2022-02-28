Redd Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.05 or 0.99446636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021880 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.18 or 0.00271420 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

