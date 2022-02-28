RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $547.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently -97.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

