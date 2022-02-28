Raymond James Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $11.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Lion Electric stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,553. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.
About Lion Electric (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.