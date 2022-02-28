Raymond James Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $11.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Lion Electric stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,553. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 65,020 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

