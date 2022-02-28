Raymond James Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $50.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.85. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

