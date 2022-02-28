Raymond James Reiterates “C$6.50” Price Target for Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$5.71.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

