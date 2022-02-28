Raymond James Reiterates “C$16.00” Price Target for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.41 million and a P/E ratio of 37.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

