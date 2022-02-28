Raymond James Boosts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $38.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 199,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after buying an additional 130,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

