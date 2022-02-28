Raymond James Analysts Give Stantec (TSE:STN) a C$85.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.42.

TSE:STN opened at C$63.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.83. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$48.83 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

In related news, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Insiders sold 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

