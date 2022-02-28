Raymond James Analysts Give Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) a C$55.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.90.

TSE EIF opened at C$41.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.33. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

