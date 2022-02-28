Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RMYHY stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

About Ramsay Health Care (Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

