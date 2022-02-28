Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of RMYHY stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
About Ramsay Health Care (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMYHY)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.