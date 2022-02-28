R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will post sales of $385.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.88 million and the lowest is $380.00 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

