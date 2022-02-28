Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.09 and the lowest is $7.93. Quidel reported earnings per share of $4.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Quidel stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

